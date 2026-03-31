Cong not run by one individual; will win Davanagere bypoll by huge margin: K'taka Dy CM

It may be noted that Minister Zameer is reportedly miffed with the statements made by Minister S.S. Mallikarjun, father of candidate Samarth. At the time of ticket distribution, Mallikarjun had strongly objected to Zameer’s efforts to secure a ticket for a Muslim candidate. He had questioned who Zameer was and asked him to confine himself to Bengaluru. Later, during the campaign, Mallikarjun stated that it would be better if Zameer did not participate in the campaigning.