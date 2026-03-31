Congress accuses Centre of ‘April 1 price shock’; flags rise in tolls, medicines and fuel

“All plastic goods have seen a price surge of up to 50 per cent in March 2026 alone. On March 25, Indian Oil Corporation increased the price of polyethylene by Rs 7,000 per tonne, while polypropylene prices rose by Rs 4,000 per tonne. This directly impacts the cost of packaging materials, bottled products, and FMCG goods. PVC prices have also increased by Rs 6,000 per tonne, affecting irrigation and construction,” he said.