Cop dies of accidental firearm injury in J&K’s Shopian

The Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) are deployed on the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border to prevent infiltration, exfiltration, drug smuggling and drone activities initiated by terror outfits from across the border with the help of Pakistan’s ISI. These drones are used to drop payloads of arms, ammunition, drugs and cash to sustain terrorism in the union territory. These payloads are picked up by OGWs of terror outfits and then passed on to the terrorists.