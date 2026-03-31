Fake court, fake police: Retired Mumbai officer digitally arrested for 25 days, duped of Rs 1.57 crore

The call was subsequently transferred to another individual posing as a police officer, identified as Pradeep Sawant, who instructed the victim to report to a police office in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The fraudsters further escalated the situation by accusing the victim of involvement in a money laundering case, falsely linking him to businessman Naresh Goyal. They also referred to an alleged investigation by another officer named Vijay Khanna to deepen the sense of urgency and fear.