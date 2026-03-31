From conflict to peace: Multi-pronged strategy of security action, infra push, rehab policy defeats Naxalism

HM Shah’s speech not only celebrated this historic milestone but also debunked long-held myths about the nature of Naxalism. At its peak, the so-called Red Corridor spanned 12 states and covered approximately 70 per cent of India’s landmass, directly affecting the lives of over 20 crore citizens. For more than five decades, since the 1967 Naxalbari uprising, this ideological movement claimed over 20,000 lives, including more than 5,000 martyred security personnel.