Govt releases over Rs 1,500 crore to boost rural local governance in 6 states

“While Rs. 329.21 crore has been released as the withheld portion of the 2nd instalment of Tied Grants for FY 2024–25 to an additional 12 DPs, 125 BPs and 5,249 GPs. Further, Rs. 72.70 crore each has been released as the withheld portions of the 1st and 2nd instalments of XV FC Untied Grants for FY 2025–26, benefiting the same set of 12 DPs and 125 BPs,” informed the ministry.