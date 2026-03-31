Indian Navy chief outlines maritime strategy, self-reliant push at DSSC

“Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, addressed the 81st Staff Course at DSSC, Wellington via VC on 30 Mar 26. The Navy chief highlighted India’s rich maritime legacy and the ongoing transformation of the Indian Navy into a combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-ready force driven by the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said in a post on X.