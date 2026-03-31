Lord Mahavir's teachings of truth, non-violence, sacrifice inspirational for entire world: Congress

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on X, "Lord Mahavira showed humanity the path by preaching truth, non-violence, peace, love, and compassion. These are the values ​​that are the very essence of our thousands of years old culture. The thoughts and values ​​of our great men are our strength; only by assimilating them can we face the modern world. Heartiest greetings to all of you on Lord Mahavir Jayanti."