Mamata Banerjee will win again: Chaturvedi exudes confidence ahead of Bengal polls

Speaking to IANS, Chaturvedi said, “The way the atmosphere is in West Bengal, and the strong connection the people seem to have with Mamata Banerjee, it is clear that no matter how much the Bharatiya Janata Party tries, with SIR, election campaigns, divisive tactics, or the infiltrator narrative, they are not able to reach the people, and the public does not trust them. Therefore, Mamata Banerjee will win again and become Chief Minister for the fourth time.”