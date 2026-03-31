Mamata writes to CEC, alleges ‘voter list manipulation’ bid in Bengal

Banerjee further claimed, “At a time when the names of over 60 lakh genuine voters remain under scrutiny -- and when the flawed SIR process has already claimed more than 200 lives -- the Election Commission of India is, most suspiciously, rushing to accept this batch of fraudulent applications behind closed doors. This is not only illegal and contrary to the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, but also constitutes a direct assault on the prospects of free and fair elections in Bengal.”