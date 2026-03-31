Modi govt’s iron fist and velvet glove combined to weed out Maoist insurgency in India

Ironically, the NAC, an extra-constitutional advisory body, was established in 2004 to advise the Prime Minister on social, economic, and developmental policies that had Sonia Gandhi as its Chairperson. However, since the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government assumed power at the Centre in 2014, a mix of iron fist and velvet glove approach has led to India becoming Naxal-free “as of March 31, 2026, marking the end of a 56-year-old conflict,” asserted Shah.