Political temperature soars in Bhabanipur as it gets ready for high voltage Mamata-Suvendu showdown

Suvendu draws faith from several aspects. One, he has iterated his claim that the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will weed out a large chunk of Trinamool vote bank that he alleges are "non-existent" or comprises "illegal migrants". He is also counting on the anti-incumbency factor, largely arising from law and order issues such as the rape and murder of a medical intern at the R.G. Kar Hospital, political violence, among others, and fraud and smuggling cases filed against Trinamool leaders by central probe agencies.