Rain, thunderstorms to continue in Kolkata, south Bengal; Orange Alert in 7 districts

A 'Yellow Alert' has been issued for Kolkata and the rest of South Bengal. In Kolkata, gusty winds ranging from 40 to 50 km per hour are expected today. Heavy rain has been forecast for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar districts in north Bengal. The rainy weather is likely to persist in South Bengal districts till Thursday. The temperatures are likely to rise by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius after that.