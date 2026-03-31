Techie couple die by suicide in B'luru; wife jumps from 17th floor after finding husband hanging

The marriage was going through a troubled phase. The police investigation revealed that Madhusudhan dropped his daughter off at his parents' house, located 200 yards away. He had gone to his wife's office and had a bitter argument. Later, they went to Roopa's house as it was her father's birthday and returned home together. The argument broke out between them again, and in a fit of rage, Madhusudhan took out a knife and stabbed Roopa on her face, chest, hands and stomach. Later, he ended his life.