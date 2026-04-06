Gujarat: Hotels, Eateries Fined for Paneer Display Violations; 615 kg of Substandard Food Destroyed

The samples included 85 of paneer, 59 of milk, 89 of milk products, 20 of mango milkshake and sugarcane juice, 56 of bakery products, 68 of sweets, 99 of namkeen, 61 of sugar-boiled confectionery, 178 of flours and grains, 85 of edible oil, 26 of beverages, 35 of sugar and related items, three of tea, 248 of spices and iodised salt, and 937 classified as others.