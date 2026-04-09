Jharkhand HC seeks detailed probe report on HIV-infected blood transfusion in Chaibasa

Ranchi, April 8 (IANS) The Jharkhand High Court has taken strong exception to the alleged transfusion of HIV-infected blood to minor children at the blood bank of Chaibasa Sadar Hospital, terming the matter "extremely serious".
The court sought a comprehensive status report from the state government on the matter.
Hearing the case on Wednesday, a bench led by Justice Rongan Mukhopadhyay expressed dissatisfaction with the state’s response, observing that merely registering an FIR is not enough in a case of such grave consequences.
The court stressed that accountability must be fixed and those responsible for this lapse brought to justice.
The petition, filed by Deepika Hembram and others, had sought the registration of an FIR and the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged lapse.
The court was informed that FIR No. 18/2026 had already been lodged on February 6 this year. However, the state government failed to provide clarity on the progress of the investigation, drawing sharp criticism from the court.
Making stern observations, the court said the transfusion of HIV-infected blood to young children has had a devastating impact on their lives and future and cannot be treated lightly.
It noted that the affidavit submitted by the state government was limited to confirming the FIR, with no substantive details on the progress of the investigation or steps taken so far.
Taking serious cognisance of the lapse, the High Court directed the state government to file a supplementary affidavit detailing the entire course of the investigation and actions taken to date.
The case came to light in 2025 after five minor thalassemia patients at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital were allegedly administered HIV-contaminated blood during transfusions. The victims’ families subsequently moved the High Court seeking justice.
The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 21.
--IANS
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