Jharkhand to act against facilities storing bio-medical waste beyond 48 hours

Ranchi, April 10 (IANS) The Jharkhand government has taken a strict stance on the disposal of bio-medical waste, making it clear that untreated waste must not be stored for more than 48 hours under any circumstances.

At a high-level meeting held on Friday, chaired by Ajay Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Jharkhand, it was decided to formulate a comprehensive new framework for bio-medical waste management in the state.

Under the proposed government guidelines, the existing barcoding and GPS-based tracking systems will be further strengthened to ensure end-to-end monitoring of waste handling.

The government said special emphasis has been placed on enforcing the 48-hour disposal deadline to reduce the risks of infection and environmental contamination.