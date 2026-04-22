Gujarat: 184 discharged after suspected food poisoning at wedding in Dahod​

Dahod, April 21 (IANS) The Gujarat government has sought a detailed report from district authorities after a mass illness linked to a private wedding function in Dahod left hundreds requiring medical attention, with 34 people still admitted in hospitals as of Tuesday.
State Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the incident occurred on Monday evening at a private event and confirmed that government facilities were treating the affected persons.
“The incident occurred yesterday evening at a private event. Civil Hospital is treating the patients who were affected. I have sought a detailed report from the district administration. The report will be submitted in 1–2 days,” he told IANS.
Health officials said 184 people have been discharged so far after treatment, while others with milder symptoms were managed at local hospitals and primary health centres.
Providing details of the incident, Dr Rajiv Damor, Resident Medical Officer at Zydus Hospital in Dahod, said the wedding function was attended by around 200 guests.
“Yesterday evening, there was a wedding function at Dahod, which was attended by around 200 people. Those who were affected severely, with abdominal pain, diarrhoea and vomiting, were referred to Zydus hospital,” he said.
Doctors said patients began reporting symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and vomiting shortly after consuming food at the event, prompting a large-scale medical response.
Several were transported to hospitals by ambulance and private vehicles as the number of cases rose.
Dr Nayan Joshi, Dahod epidemic officer, confirmed that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has joined the investigation.
“FSSAI officials are currently at the site assisting state authorities with sample collection. The findings will be shared soon,” he said.
Authorities have collected food samples from the wedding venue for laboratory analysis to determine the cause of the suspected food poisoning.
While officials have not confirmed the source of contamination, preliminary scrutiny is focused on items served during the function.
Earlier reports indicated that the number of people affected crossed several hundred, with many requiring hospitalisation and emergency care across multiple facilities in the district.
No deaths have been reported, and most patients are stated to be in stable condition.
Food safety incidents at large gatherings have periodically drawn scrutiny from regulators, and the FSSAI has prescribed hygiene and handling standards for mass catering.
Officials said further administrative and legal action will be based on the findings of the district report and laboratory results, which are expected in the coming days.
--IANS
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