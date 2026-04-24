Man dies of sunstroke in Kerala, heat wave alert issued

Thiruvananthapuram April 23 (IANS) A 37-year-old man died of suspected sunstroke in Kannur as Kerala continued to reel under intense heat conditions that have prompted a formal heat wave warning in parts of the state.
The deceased, Sanal Kumar, a native of Pallippoyil, collapsed while engaged in well-digging work on Wednesday afternoon and was later declared dead.
The incident comes amid a sharp rise in temperatures across Kerala, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a heat wave warning for Palakkad, Kollam, and Thrissur districts.
The alert follows a surge in atmospheric temperatures beyond 40 degrees Celsius, coupled with a deviation of more than 4.5 degrees above normal levels.
Authorities have urged heightened vigilance across all districts.
The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has directed the implementation of strict safety precautions, warning that the prevailing conditions pose a significant health risk, particularly for those exposed to direct sunlight during peak hours.
In view of the heat wave warning, sirens under the alert system were sounded after 12:30 pm in Kollam and Palakkad districts and in other regions where temperatures continue to climb.
The move is aimed at reinforcing public awareness and preparedness in the face of escalating heat stress.
Kerala’s coastal geography further compounds the situation, with high humidity levels significantly increasing the heat index, or the perceived temperature felt by the human body, well above the recorded figures.
This makes prolonged outdoor activity particularly hazardous.
The IMD is expected to officially confirm heat wave conditions if the current trend persists for two consecutive days.
Until then, authorities have reiterated the need for precaution, including adequate hydration, reduced exposure to the sun, and adherence to advisories, especially among vulnerable groups.
The Kerala Health Department is also on a high alert, and specific instructions have been given out on how best the situation can be managed.
--IANS
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