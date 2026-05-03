Arunachal CM Khandu credits PM Modi for boosting state infrastructure

New Delhi/Itanagar, May 3 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday acknowledged the continued support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government of India in strengthening infrastructure development across the state.
Inaugurating the newly constructed Arunachal Niwas at Dheerpur in New Delhi, the Chief Minister highlighted that under the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, the state has received approximately Rs 4,900 crore, which will be utilised to bridge critical infrastructure gaps and accelerate development initiatives.
Inauguration the newly constructed Arunachal Niwas at Dheerpur in New Delhi, marked a significant milestone in the state government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen infrastructure for the welfare of its citizens residing and travelling outside the state.
With the addition of this facility, Arunachal Pradesh now has its fourth property in the national capital, reflecting the government’s sustained focus over the past decade on establishing support infrastructure beyond the state.
Similar facilities have been developed in key locations including Guwahati, Tezpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, all in Assam, Bodh Gaya, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, aimed at providing accommodation and essential services to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister extended his congratulations to all stakeholders involved in the project and emphasized the importance of such establishments in ensuring convenience and support for citizens, particularly patients seeking medical treatment and students visiting Delhi for academic purposes.
He noted that the new Arunachal Niwas includes dedicated provisions for patients, making it especially beneficial for those requiring medical assistance in the capital.
Highlighting its strategic location near the North Campus area, Khandu stated that the facility would serve as a valuable resource for students from Arunachal Pradesh during university admission periods, offering them a safe and accessible place to stay.
Reaffirming the government’s commitment to infrastructure development, the Chief Minister informed that a comprehensive review of newly created districts, including Pakke-Kessang, Kamle, Lepa-Rada, Shi-Yomi, and others - has been scheduled to assess infrastructure gaps and manpower requirements.
He added that similar reviews would be conducted for older districts to ensure balanced and inclusive development across the state.
Emphasising efficient management, the Chief Minister advised exploring avenues for sustainable revenue generation to ensure long-term operational viability.
Spread across 2,600 sq. m. with a total built-up area of 7,198 sq m, the G-plus Eight building consists 8 dormitories with 6 beds each, 18 double-bedded rooms, 35 twin-bedded rooms, 6 specially designed handicap-friendly rooms, a separate staff dormitory and adequate office space to ensure smooth and efficient management.
It also boasts of spacious parking in the basement, ground and first floors along with a medical room and a spacious dining hall.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia, state ministers, MLAs, the Chief Secretary, senior officials, and members of the Arunachal Pradesh community in Delhi.
The Arunachal Niwas at Dheerpur stands as a testament to the state government’s vision of extending support, accessibility, and care for its people, regardless of their location.
--IANS
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