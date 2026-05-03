Chhattisgarh: Security forces seize large Maoist explosives cache in Dantewada

Raipur, May 3 (IANS) In the aftermath of a large-scale surrender by Maoists in the Bastar division, security forces have intensified search operations across the region to uncover hidden dumps and contraband left behind by the insurgents.
One such operation in Dantewada district has yielded a significant breakthrough, with a massive cache of explosives and materials recovered from the dense forest area of village Todma under Barsur Police Station limits.
Acting on precise intelligence received on Saturday, a joint team comprising a battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Dantewada Police launched a coordinated search in the forest terrain.
The operation led to the discovery of a concealed stockpile of explosive devices and assorted contraband believed to have been hidden by Maoist cadres.
The recovered materials include seventy-five electric detonators and a range of ammunition rounds such as 7.62 mm SLR, 5.56 mm INSAS, 7.62×39 mm, and 12-bore rounds, along with empty cartridge cases and .303 blank cartridges.
Alongside these, security forces seized 500 grams of explosives, gelatin sticks, safety fuse wire, and communication equipment, including DMR and wireless sets.
A country-made muzzle-loading rifle, batteries, camera flashes, electric wires, urea powder, grenade pins, and various items of daily use were also recovered. In addition, Naxalite literature was seized, shedding light on the ideological material carried by the insurgents.
The operation was conducted with precision and caution, ensuring the safety of personnel involved. By evening, all members of the search team had returned safely to base.
Authorities have since initiated the legal process, preparing a detailed seizure panchnama and completing other formalities related to the recovered items.
This recovery underscores the continuing efforts of security forces to dismantle the remnants of Naxalite infrastructure in the Bastar division. The discovery of such a large cache highlights both the scale of resources previously mobilised by the insurgents and the importance of sustained, intelligence-driven operations in neutralising their influence.
With the surrender of many cadres and the ongoing recovery of hidden stockpiles, officials believe the campaign against Left-Wing Extremism is entering a decisive phase, aiming to secure lasting peace and development in the affected regions.
--IANS
sktr/pgh
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