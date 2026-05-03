Dharmendra Pradhan keeps close watch as 23 candidates appear in NEET UG 2026

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the headquarters of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to assess the on-ground conduct of the NEET UG 2026 examination for 23 lakh aspiring doctors on Sunday, an official said.
During the visit, the Union Minister oversaw key operational aspects including examination logistics, coordination with the centres, and monitoring systems put in place to conduct the test seamlessly across the country, a statement said.
Officials briefed him on measures taken to handle the large number of candidates and maintain discipline at examination venues.
The NEET UG 2026 examination was conducted by the NTA for nearly 23 lakh registered candidates.
The test was held at centres across the country under strict protocols.
NEET UG continues to be one of the largest undergraduate entrance examinations in India. It serves as the gateway for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other allied medical programmes across institutions in the country.
Earlier, as part of initiative to check malpractices in competitive exams, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) successfully conducted a Proof of Concept (PoC) on the use of face authentication during the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2025 in New Delhi.
This initiative was carried out in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the NTA, marking a significant step towards enhancing exam security and candidate verification processes using advanced biometric technology.
The PoC was aimed at evaluating the feasibility and effectiveness of Aadhaar-based face authentication as a means of verifying the identity of candidates appearing for one of India's largest entrance examinations.
During the PoC, Aadhaar Face Authentication technology was deployed at select NEET centres in Delhi, and was integrated seamlessly with NIC's digital infrastructure, and NTA's examination protocols.
The face authentication was performed in real-time, using Aadhaar's biometric database, making the process contactless and more streamlined.
The results of the PoC showed a very high level of accuracy and efficiency in candidate verification.
It also indicated the potential of its future use cases, and how it can play a role in significantly curbing attempts of impersonation during entrance exams.
The collaborative effort reflected the commitment to leveraging digital innovation for improving transparency and security in public services.
--IANS
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