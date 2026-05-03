Four die in road accident in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex gratia

Patna, May 3 (IANS) Four people were killed, while one person was seriously injured in a road accident in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. The accident took place on Sunday on National Highway 28 near Ratanpur village under the Motipur police station area.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has expressed deep condolences over the loss of life in the accident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.
Describing the incident as extremely tragic and heart-wrenching, the Chief Minister prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families.
He also directed the Disaster Management Department to ensure immediate financial assistance to the dependents of the victims.
In a post on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister reiterated his condolences and confirmed that instructions had been issued for the ex gratia payment.
According to an official, a speeding Maruti Swift car travelling from Motihari towards Muzaffarpur collided head-on with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.
The impact was so sudden and severe that the motorcyclist was thrown onto the road and sustained critical injuries.
Following the collision, the car went out of control and rammed into a stationary container truck parked along the roadside.
The force of the crash completely wrecked the front portion of the vehicle, reducing it to mangled debris.
The loud impact drew nearby residents to the scene.
All four occupants of the car suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot.
Eyewitnesses have said that the crash occurred so quickly that there was no time for any preventive action.
The bodies were found scattered on the road, prompting locals to immediately inform the police.
Police from the Motipur station reached the spot soon after receiving the alert and began rescue and relief operations.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, while the injured motorcyclist has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Authorities have identified two of the deceased as Sonu Kumar and Krishna Kumar, residents of Hurraha village in Motihari district.
Efforts are underway to establish the identities of the remaining two victims and inform their families.
Preliminary findings suggest that over-speeding and negligence were the primary causes of the accident.
--IANS
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