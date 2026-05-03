High command observers to reach Kerala as Congress prepares for CM selection if UDF wins

Thiruvananthapuram, May 3 (IANS) With a few hours left for the counting of votes in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, the Congress leadership is preparing to dispatch high command observers to the state capital in the event of a United Democratic Front (UDF) victory, to oversee the selection of the Chief Minister and ensure a smooth transition of power.
Senior party leaders said the move is aimed at maintaining internal cohesion and ensuring that the choice of the Chief Minister follows established party procedures.
Observers appointed by the central leadership are expected to consult newly elected legislators and facilitate a consensus decision, avoiding any public disagreements among senior contenders.
The Congress high command has already issued clear directives to curb speculation and internal debates over the Chief Minister’s post, reflecting concerns over factionalism within the state unit.
Leaders indicated that the final decision would rest solely with the party leadership after consultations with MLAs, underscoring that allies in the UDF would not play a role in determining the Congress legislature party leader.
"There is a structured process. The high command will take a final call after consulting elected representatives to ensure unanimity," a senior Congress leader said.
The presence of central observers is also being viewed as a potential advantage for senior leader K.C. Venugopal, currently the party General Secretary, Organisation, and a key decision-maker within the party.
According to a senior state office-bearer, a significant section of prospective newly-elected Congress MLAs may extend support to Venugopal, citing his long-standing grassroots connect dating back to his days in the KSU and Youth Congress, as well as his current influence in the party’s central leadership.
While the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key UDF ally, has expressed support for Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheeshan, Congress leaders have downplayed such endorsements, reiterating that leadership decisions remain an internal matter.
Meanwhile, intense lobbying has shifted to social media platforms, with supporters of Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala, and Satheeshan campaigning for their respective leaders.
Congress state General Secretary Manacaud Suresh said Venugopal’s credentials stem from his active role in grassroots movements. "As a KSU and Youth Congress leader, he led several agitations across Kerala, building a strong connect with workers, which will be advantageous to him," he said.
With the Congress high command preparing for proactive intervention, the party is aiming to avoid leadership disputes and ensure stability if the UDF returns to power.
--IANS
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