High turnout points to political realignment in four key states' results

Further South, Tamil Nadu has delivered its own record-breaking performance with an 85.1 per cent turnout. The traditionally bipolar contest between the DMK and AIADMK has been disrupted by the entry of actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Internal surveys and exit projections indicate that while Chief Minister MK Stalin's DMK-led alliance remains the frontrunner with projections between 120 and 145 seats, the TVK has emerged as a potent third force.