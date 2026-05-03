K'taka Dy CM flags delay in talks with Andhra CM on Navali project

Vijayanagara (Karnataka), May 3 (IANS) Stating that the work on replacing 33 crest gates of the Tungabhadra dam was almost complete, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Irrigation portfolio, on Sunday said that officials have been directed to prepare for the inauguration on May 15.
“All 33 new gates of the Tungabhadra Dam have been installed and only a small portion of the work is remaining. Instructions have been given to complete this work by May 7 and prepare for the inauguration on May 15,” Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar told reporters after inspecting the installation work of the 33 crest gates at the dam.
“Today is a very happy day. The livelihoods of 7.50 lakh farmers have been protected. Those who criticised us have received their answer today. The decision we took has borne fruit. Farmers from four districts will be invited for the programme. Currently, there is 10.50 TMC of water in the dam. If it rains, 44 TMC of water will be filled within two months. Rs 54 crore has been spent so far and the cost is borne by the two states in a 64:34 ratio,” he said.
“Autonomy has been given in dam administration, and we have ensured there is no interference. The installation of 33 gates is a model for the country. The entire country was watching this gate installation work. When the 19th crest gate was damaged, we sought expert opinion and carried out the installation under their guidance,” he added.
“In addition, Rs 300 crore has been provided to improve the safety of other projects. Even though the chains were said to be fine, I have instructed that they be replaced. This responsibility has been given to a Chennai-based organisation. The first batch of chains will arrive soon. Farmers and people are happy with this work. These gates will function without trouble for the next 50 years,” he stated.
“The farmers understood our situation and sacrificed one of their crops. I salute them for their cooperation. Those who make political criticism just talk out of habit as they have never done such work. Through this work, we have silenced the critics,” he said.
When asked about the Navali balancing reservoir and silt removal, he said, “The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is not giving us time on this matter. There is also a proposal before us to pump this water and store it elsewhere. The Andhra CM is not coming forward to discuss this at the board level. He is getting more water now, so he is not interested. Whatever decision needs to be made must be taken in the board.”
On whether silt could be removed on the Chinese model, he said, “Removing this silt and dumping it elsewhere is not a simple matter. It needs to be given to private parties. Private players will take it up only if it is profitable. Where would the removed silt be deposited? If it is to be given to private parties, a global tender must be called.”
On whether the dam height would be increased, he said, “We will not touch that matter. We are looking for ways to save the water that is currently being wasted within the existing system.”
Asked about storing more water, given that the gate size has been increased by two feet, he said, “I will not speak on this technical matter and create controversy. We have taken the necessary decisions for the safety of our dam.”
Responding to a query on 86,000 pending files in the state, he said, “The Chief Minister has discussed this in the Cabinet and instructed that all of them must be disposed of at the earliest. He has directed that government orders be issued accordingly.”
On reports of dam water being polluted due to industries, he said, “We will get a report on this and look into it.”
--IANS
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