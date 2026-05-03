K'taka Dy CM flags delay in talks with Andhra CM on Navali project

“Today is a very happy day. The livelihoods of 7.50 lakh farmers have been protected. Those who criticised us have received their answer today. The decision we took has borne fruit. Farmers from four districts will be invited for the programme. Currently, there is 10.50 TMC of water in the dam. If it rains, 44 TMC of water will be filled within two months. Rs 54 crore has been spent so far and the cost is borne by the two states in a 64:34 ratio,” he said.