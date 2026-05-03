Odisha Governor calls NEP 2020 key to ‘Viksit Odisha’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’ goals

Bhubaneswar, May 3 (IANS) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Sunday said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a transformative reform that will be instrumental in achieving the vision of ‘Viksit Odisha’ by 2036 and ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, calling education the most powerful tool for nation-building.
Addressing the National Level Workshop in Bhubaneswar on Implementation of NEP 2020 and Higher Education Reforms in Odisha, the Governor said NEP 2020 provides a roadmap to harness India’s demographic dividend and build a strong, inclusive and future-ready education system capable of driving economic growth, social progress and global leadership.
Describing the workshop as a timely and visionary initiative, Kambhampati said it reflected a collective commitment towards strengthening education as the foundation of national progress and human development. He said India has historically been a global centre of knowledge, wisdom and intellectual leadership, with pioneering contributions in mathematics, astronomy, medicine and literature.
Referring to rapid global changes driven by artificial intelligence, biotechnology, data science and digital innovation, the Governor said the knowledge economy now demands critical thinking, creativity, adaptability and interdisciplinary learning.
In this context, he said, NEP 2020 marks a decisive shift from rote learning to experiential learning, holistic development and multidisciplinary education aligned with 21st-century needs.
Kambhampati said Odisha has undertaken major reforms in higher education through curriculum restructuring, promotion of skill-based learning and measures to ensure transparency, accountability and inclusive growth.
He highlighted the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act and the University Teacher Cadre Reservation Act as significant steps towards strengthening equity in higher education.
Emphasising skill development, entrepreneurship and employability, the Governor said education should empower youth not only to seek jobs but also to innovate and create opportunities. He called for collective efforts from the government, academia, industry and society for effective grassroots implementation of NEP 2020.
The Governor also urged universities to adopt nearby villages and work towards ensuring effective implementation of the welfare schemes of both the State and Central Governments.
He further appealed for channelising the energy and potential of students towards greater societal and national development. Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj presented recommendations and a future action plan for the implementation of NEP 2020 in Odisha during the workshop.
--IANS
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