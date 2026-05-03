Rajnath Singh to inaugurate 3-day symposium on military tech tomorrow

Prayagraj, May 3 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a North Tech Symposium here on Monday and kick off discussions among military brass and technology companies for the identification of technologies suited for field deployment, an official said.
Themed ‘Raksha Triveni Sangam - Where Technology, Industry & Soldiering Converge', the symposium in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, will be a three-day event being jointly organised by the Northern Command and Central Command of the Indian Army and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).
This symposium will serve as a vibrant platform to showcase and integrate state-of-the-art indigenous technologies to overcome operational challenges, said a statement issued by the Defence Ministry on Sunday.
The exhibition will feature an array of participants, including MSMEs, private Defence Tech firms, start-ups and innovators in uniform from across the country. As many as 284 companies are setting up stalls showcasing their latest innovations and technologies, it said.
The event aims to identify technologies suited for field deployment, maintenance processes and streamline procurement to promote a sustainable and self-reliant defence ecosystem for the Indian Army.
The Indian Army has been highlighting the operational relevance of cutting-edge technologies and the need for continuous innovation to address the evolving security challenges.
This North Tech Symposium, which will conclude on May 6, 2026, is expected to serve as a bridge between defence forces, scientists, industry leaders and the academic community, fostering collaboration aimed at strengthening national security and technological excellence.
Earlier, the Defence Minister on Saturday paid tributes to the Defence Forces whose unmatched valour and indomitable spirit marked Operation Sindoor as a golden chapter in India’s military history.
Addressing an event ‘Shaurya’ organised here in the run-up to the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the Defence Minister said that the operation underscored the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism through decisive action.
He commended the valour, dedication and patriotism of the soldiers, and stated that their ethos of Nation First and Service Before Self has defined India’s military traditions from ancient times to contemporary operations such as Operation Sindoor.
Rajnath Singh added that the valour of the Defence Forces extends beyond the battlefield as they provide humanitarian assistance as first responders during natural disasters within the country and abroad.
“Our soldiers use weapons to protect their people and deliver food and medicines to those in need during times of crisis. This is the defining characteristic of our Defence Forces,” he said.
--IANS
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