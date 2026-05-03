Samrat Choudhary meets HM Shah in Delhi, Bihar cabinet expansion likely soon

During his visit to Delhi, the Chief Minister also held detailed discussions with senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, including Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, JP Nadda, Nityanand Rai, and NDA leaders such as Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, regarding the prevailing political situation in Bihar, progress on development initiatives, and organisational strengthening.