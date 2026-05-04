490 NDPS cases, 47 kg heroin seized from Pakistan-bordering Tarn Taran

“So far, we have frozen assets worth Rs 65 crore within a year, most of it in the past three months. These assets were directly or indirectly linked to gangsters and drug smugglers and were being used to run their operations. As we share a long border (around 102 km) with Pakistan, the hostile neighbour has been actively involved in sending narcotics and weapons via drones. Smuggling techniques have rapidly evolved in recent times, but with a clear mandate to curb crime, the district police have implemented a targeted strategy to stop these illegal activities,” said SSP Lamba.