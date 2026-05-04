Andhra Pradesh government intervenes to help woman stranded in Oman

Amaravati, May 4 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government has come to the rescue of a woman from the state stranded in Oman.
Dudekula Shehnaz, a native of Vayalapadu village in Annmayya district, was held in confinement by her employer.
Following intervention by the state government and Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), she is now expected to return home on May 7.
According to an official release on Monday, the woman was held in confinement, and the agent's office demanded Rs 2 lakh to cover expenses.
Shahnaz had travelled to Muscat last November in search of a job. Dissatisfied with the work, she wished to return home but was not allowed to leave.
Her family members had expressed deep concern after her phone was confiscated. Her husband, Abubaker, had lodged a complaint with the APNRTS.
The state government and the APNRTS responded immediately. A letter was sent to the Indian embassy in Muscat.
"Police intervened to facilitate negotiations with the agent, who agreed to bear the costs and send Shahnaz back to Andhra Pradesh," the release said.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stated that the state government is committed to ensuring the safety and security of migrant workers. He commended the APNRTS.
Earlier, the office of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stated on Sunday that he responded to a woman in distress.
The Deputy Chief Minister's office contacted the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and the diplomatic mission.
Shehnaz, who had gone to Muscat to work for her family's sustenance, was unable to bear the harassment in her workplace and sent a video message to Pawan Kalyan via social media.
The video she sent, showing her weeping and saying, "Pawan Kalyan anna, save me," deeply moved the Deputy Chief Minister. Hearing her words that they were beating her, not even giving food or water, and that her life was in danger, Pawan Kalyan was profoundly affected. He immediately instructed his office staff to take the necessary actions to bring her back to the homeland without delay. In accordance with the Deputy Chief Minister's orders, the office staff initiated efforts to rescue Shehnaz.
They spoke with the agent in Oman through her husband. They also contacted the diplomatic mission and officials from the Ministry of External Affairs.
--IANS
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