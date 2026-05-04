Andhra Pradesh government intervenes to help woman stranded in Oman

The video she sent, showing her weeping and saying, "Pawan Kalyan anna, save me," deeply moved the Deputy Chief Minister. Hearing her words that they were beating her, not even giving food or water, and that her life was in danger, Pawan Kalyan was profoundly affected. He immediately instructed his office staff to take the necessary actions to bring her back to the homeland without delay. In accordance with the Deputy Chief Minister's orders, the office staff initiated efforts to rescue Shehnaz.