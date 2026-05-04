'Apologise to daughters of Maharashtra amid rising crimes': Shiv Sena in 'Saamana'

The Thackeray camp further claimed that if anyone is the "true accused" in these cases, it is the Fadnavis-led Home Department. “The machinery designed to protect the vulnerable has collapsed. This is not a matter of mere politics; it is a matter of basic humanity and the dignity of women. The state demands more than just traffic apologies; it demands a sincere apology to the mothers and daughters of Maharashtra for the failure to keep them safe,” it noted.