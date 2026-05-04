As Bengal verdict tilts towards BJP, Bihar leaders hail mandate

Patna, May 4 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears set for a major victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, with trends indicating a decisive lead. As the picture of government formation becomes clearer in West Bengal, celebrations have spread to Bihar as well.
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary shared a message on social media, invoking the legacy of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.
“The Bengal where Syama Prasad Mookerjee was born -- that Bengal is ours. Heartfelt congratulations to the vigilant and nationalist people of Bengal for delivering a historic mandate to the BJP. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!” he said.
Mookerjee, who was born in West Bengal and later died in Jammu and Kashmir, remains a central ideological figure for the BJP.
During the campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah repeatedly referenced his legacy while appealing to voters.
In the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, the BJP is leading in over 200 seats, suggesting that the party is on course to form the government.
Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also congratulated the BJP-led NDA for its performance in West Bengal and other states, including Assam and Puducherry.
“The people have expressed their complete faith in the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This mandate will give new momentum to development, good governance and public welfare,” he said.
At the BJP state office in Bihar, party state president Sanjay Saraogi and former Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha celebrated the party’s performance with workers.
Party leaders credited the outcome to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with grassroots-level efforts by party workers.
Party leaders have described the result as a strong endorsement of governance and development-oriented politics.
They also framed it as a broader political message reflecting voter sentiment on key issues.
While trends indicate a decisive outcome, the final results are subject to official confirmation by the Election Commission of India.
--IANS
ajk/pgh
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