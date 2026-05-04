As BJP eyes govt formation in Bengal, BJP MP Mahesh Sharma credits PM Modi and Amit Shah

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) As vote counting continues in West Bengal, BJP MP Dr. Mahesh Sharma expressed strong confidence over emerging trends, suggesting that the party is moving towards forming the government in the state and credited the party’s central leadership, workers and voters for the performance as counting progresses.
Sharma said the early trends reflect the efforts of the party leadership and cadre on the ground. He stated that the BJP expects to form the government and bring development to the state. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exemplary leadership and Home Minister Amit Shah's astute election management and also committed work by the party's grassroot workers for the party's stupendous performance.
Sharing further details on the party’s internal leadership efforts, Mahesh Sharma said, “Our Chanakya of all our policies, Amit Shah, along with party workers here, Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh, all of them had started this with great enthusiasm, and the result is now in front of us...”
BJP leader Agnimitra Paul also expressed confidence in the party’s prospects, stating that the BJP is on course to form the next government. She emphasized the party’s development agenda and inclusive approach.
She said, “We are going to form a government. For every person, for all religions, for all castes, we have one mantra, and that is development.”
The statements come amid closely watched counting trends in West Bengal, where both the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress are tracking constituency-wise developments closely as results begin to take shape.
The election battle in the state has been intense, with both sides projecting competing narratives of governance, development and political change. Early trends have triggered strong reactions from leaders across party lines as counting continues.
As the day progresses, both parties remain focused on final outcomes that will decide the political direction of West Bengal in the coming term, with supporters of both camps awaiting clarity as counting enters crucial rounds.
--IANS
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