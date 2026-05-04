Asim Munir's India rants aimed at reviving proxy war as terror groups lose steam

While Munir may hope that this plan would work, the fact is that both the Lashkar and the Jaish have failed to infiltrate into India. The borders are on high alert, and multiple attempts at infiltration have failed miserably. Taking into account all these factors, Munir feels that he could agitate these groups by blaming India excessively, where the TTP and BLA are concerned. Officials point out that when it comes to Jammu and Kashmir, the time now is very crucial. The Pakistanis are getting desperate, and with Munir ranting every day, an audacious attempt to strike in the Valley is likely to be made.