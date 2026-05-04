Assam mandate historic, people back identity, development under PM Modi: CM Sarma

Guwahati, May 4 (IANS) Terming the BJP-led NDA’s performance in Assam as a “historic mandate”, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the people have once again blessed the alliance to form the government for a third consecutive term under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Speaking to reporters after the BJP’s sweeping victory, CM Sarma said the verdict reflects the electorate’s support for sustained efforts to safeguard Assam’s identity while accelerating development.
He said the government’s continuous push in areas of governance, infrastructure and socio-economic upliftment has earned public trust across regions and communities.
“The people of Assam have given their blessings once again. This mandate is for development, good governance, and for securing the identity of the state,” he said, thanking voters on behalf of the party and its allies for their overwhelming support.
The Chief Minister also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing Assam and the Northeast into the national mainstream, stating that the Centre’s focused attention has opened new avenues of growth, investment and connectivity.
He said the development narrative has resonated strongly with the youth, who aspire to better opportunities and a stable future.
Chief Minister Sarma said the scale of the victory is in line with the party’s expectations, recalling that BJP leaders had earlier indicated a tally crossing the 100-mark.
He added that the BJP has secured a clear majority on its own this time, reflecting deeper acceptance among the electorate.
Taking a swipe at the opposition, he said voters have rejected divisive politics and endorsed a governance model based on performance and delivery.
He added that the result reflects the people’s desire for peace, stability and continuity in governance. Reiterating that the mandate comes with responsibility, Sarma said the government will work with renewed commitment to fulfil its promises and ensure inclusive development.
He asserted that the next term will focus on accelerating economic growth, strengthening infrastructure and improving social indicators across Assam.
--IANS
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