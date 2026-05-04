Assam verdict 2026: Big wins for BJP heavyweights, major upsets for Cong leaders

Guwahati, May 4 (IANS) Several prominent faces emerged as key winners and losers in the Assam Assembly elections, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and a host of BJP leaders registering emphatic victories, while senior Congress figures and opposition candidates suffered notable defeats in a largely one-sided contest.
Among the biggest winners, Sarma retained his Jalukbari seat with a margin of 89,434 votes, reinforcing his stronghold in the state.
Senior BJP leaders Pradyut Bordoloi (Dispur), Vijay Gupta (Guwahati Central) and Diplu Ranjan Sarmah (New Guwahati) also secured convincing wins.
Pijush Hazarika (Jagiroad), Jayanta Malla Baruah (Nalbari) and Dr Ranoj Pegu (Dhemaji) were among other prominent BJP leaders who emerged victorious.
Further strengthening the party’s performance, Bhuban Pegu (Jonai), Manab Deka (Lakhimpur) and Bhupen Bora (Bihpuria) were also counted among the top winners, underlining the BJP’s widespread support across regions.
Leaders from allied parties, including AGP’s Tapan Das (Dimoria), also contributed to the NDA’s strong showing.
On the other hand, the elections saw several high-profile defeats.
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi lost from Jorhat by more than 23,000 votes, while senior leader Debabrata Saikia was defeated in Nazira.
The regional party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi (Khowang) and Rajen Gohain (Barhampur) also failed to make an impact at the hustings.
Among other key losers, Congress candidate Meera Borthakur lost in Dispur, while Independent candidate Jayanta Das and AJP’s Kankee Choudhury were defeated in Guwahati Central.
Congress leaders Diganta Barman (Barkhetri) and Nandita Das (Hajo-Sualkuchi) also figured among those who lost their seats.
The overall results reflected a decisive mandate in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won 82 out of the 126 seats in the Assembly.
The Congress lagged behind with 19 seats, while regional parties such as the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) secured 10 seats each.
The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and the Raijor Dal managed to win two seats each, while the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) opened its account with one seat.
With this commanding victory, the BJP is set to form the government in Assam for a third consecutive term, further consolidating its dominance in the northeastern state and dealing a significant blow to the opposition.
--IANS
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