Baramati bypoll: Sunetra Pawar scripts history, wins by record margin of over 2.18 lakh votes

She further stated, “Dedicate the trust shown by all of you through your votes to the sacred memories of the revered Ajit dada. As this result is being declared today, the memories of the revered Dada have been illuminated, and we are all feeling emotional. I humbly request all the workers who loved Dada dearly that, as a celebration of this victory, no one should take out processions or throw gulal. Let us maintain restraint and behave in a manner befitting Dada's ideals.”