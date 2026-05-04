Bengal: BJP workers celebrate lead with 'jhalmuri' and 'kamala bhog'

Kolkata, May 4 (IANS) With trends predicting the BJP's victory in West Bengal, celebrations erupted across the state as party workers distributed 'jhalmuri' and 'kamala bhog', and danced to the tunes of popular Bengali songs.
BJP workers, including party leader Narayan Chattopadhyay, celebrated outside the party’s state headquarters, distributing 'jhalmuri' and 'kamala bhog'.
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a stopover for the popular 'jhalmuri' during his campaign trail in Jhargram.
Speaking to IANS, Chattopadhyay said: "There is an atmosphere of happiness. We will play with saffron gulal. PM Narendra Modi ate the jhalmuri, but it was the Trinamool members who felt the burn."
"The Bengal people have blessed us that the BJP will come to power. We will celebrate in a big way, the entire India will stand witness to it," he added.
With chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' filling the air, a BJP worker said: "The people of Bengal have won, especially the mothers and sisters."
"Now, since the BJP has come to power here, we will show how West Bengal needs to be run. PM Modi will form the government here to give safety to our mothers and sisters," he told IANS.
Mithu Ganguly, a BJP supporter, said: "We have waited for 15 years for this day. We will now show how West Bengal moves on the path of development."
Aparna Chakraborty also echoed that the BJP will work towards progress in the state. "Especially for the safety and security of women," she emphasised.
Nandlal Yadav lashed out at both the CPI-M and Trinamool Congress, saying, "What used to be the number one industrial state has been brought to zero by the parties. Now, under PM Modi's leadership, industries will be brought into the state."
Another party worker said that the results are a reflection of "hatred" against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress.
A BJP supporter added, "Mamata Banerjee has played with the respect of mothers and sisters. Today, Bengal has given its reply."
Celebrations also erupted outside counting centres in Durgapur and Ranaghat South.
In Howrah's Shibpur, women BJP supporters and workers were seen dancing to Bengali songs.
Party worker Priyanka Sharma said, "The way the public had voted this time, we were confident that our (BJP) government would be formed in the state. The people had decided to bring a change and bring an end to the atrocities of the Trinamool."
"Mamata Banerjee's pride has been broken today," she added.
She alleged that several BJP workers were killed in post-poll violence in 2021 due to the Trinamool Congress.
"Today's win is a tribute to those BJP workers," she said.
--IANS
cg/uk
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