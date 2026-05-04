Bengal polls 2026: After three hours of counting, BJP's lead over Trinamool widening

Till 11:30 a.m., the trend for 232 of the 293 Assembly constituencies, where counting is on, is available on the Election Commission website. Till the period, BJP candidates are leading in 147 Assembly constituencies, followed by Trinamool Congress at 82, Left Front -All India Secular Front (AISF) in one and former Trinamool Congress MLA, Humayun Kabir-founded Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) in one.