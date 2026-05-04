Bengal polls 2026: Trends show four districts where no Trinamool candidate is leading

The four Assembly constituencies in Jhargram district are Nayagram, Gopiballavpur, Jhargram and Binpur (ST), and as per the trend as of 10.30 a.m., the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates are leading in all four constituencies. Jhargram is a part of the tribal-dominated Jangalmahal area, once a CPI(M) fortress, which subsequently turned into a strong Trinamool Congress bastion after 2011.