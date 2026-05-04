Bengal polls: Early trends show BJP leading in Jhargram seat with over 900 votes

"The counting of the postal ballots only for the first 30 minutes is to ensure that the counting of the postal ballots is completed before the completion of the counting of EVM votes. In case, in any counting room, if the counting of postal ballots is not completed before the last two rounds of counting, the counting of EVM votes will be kept on hold for some time, and only postal ballots will be counted during that period. The EVM vote counting will resume after the counting of postal ballots is completed," said an insider from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).