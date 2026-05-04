Bengal verdict a victory for nation’s security, not just BJP: Assam CM

Guwahati, May 4 (IANS) Reacting to the BJP’s victory in West Bengal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday termed the outcome as a “victory for the nation”, saying it goes beyond party lines and carries significant implications for national security and regional stability.
He said the defeat of Mamata Banerjee marks a decisive shift in the political landscape of eastern India, particularly in the context of border management and governance.
Sarma noted that concerns related to infiltration, border fencing, and demographic challenges have been longstanding issues in the region. “This is not merely a BJP victory, but a victory for India,” he said, adding that the mandate reflects the people’s aspiration for stronger governance, transparency, and accountability in the state.
Sarma credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that their extensive outreach and strategic vision played a crucial role in shaping the electoral outcome.
He said both leaders worked with a national perspective, focusing on long-term development and security. He further expressed hope that with a BJP government in West Bengal, coordinated efforts among eastern and northeastern states would gain momentum.
According to him, better cooperation between states will strengthen border security, curb illegal movement, and ensure greater stability across the region.
Sarma said the development push in West Bengal will also complement progress in neighbouring states, creating a more integrated economic and administrative framework in eastern India.
He emphasised that improved infrastructure and governance will benefit not just Bengal but the entire region. Highlighting the broader significance of the result, he said the verdict reflects a collective desire for change and a move towards policies that prioritise national interest.
He added that the new political alignment will help address long-pending challenges while ensuring sustained growth and security.
Reiterating his stance, Sarma said the mandate in West Bengal should be seen as a step towards a stronger and more secure India, driven by coordinated governance and a shared vision for development.
--IANS
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