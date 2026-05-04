'Bengal verdict carries national significance, reflects people’s desire for change & stability'

Jaipur, May 4 (IANS) Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday credited the West Bengal mandate to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the organisational strategy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while also acknowledging the efforts of party workers. He said the verdict carries national significance, reflecting the people’s desire for change and stability in a strategically important region.
“The outcome reflects a strong public mandate in favour of development, governance and security,” he added.
Shekhawat further said the verdict from West Bengal carries national significance and reflects the people’s desire for change and stability in a strategically important region. The Union Minister also highlighted the state’s geopolitical importance, noting its coastline along the Bay of Bengal and international borders with Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, and said governance and security in the region are critical for the country.
Shekhawat attributed the performance to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the organisational strategy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with the sustained efforts of party workers on the ground. He also credited BJP leadership in the state, including National President Nitin Nabin, Bengal in-charge Bhupender Yadav, and General Secretary Sunil Bansal, for the campaign execution.
Calling the result a continuation of the party’s ideological vision, he said it reflects the aspirations of voters for development-oriented governance and stronger administrative systems. Shekhawat had expressed confidence ahead of the second phase of polling, stating that political change in West Bengal was inevitable and that voters had already made up their minds in favour of the BJP.
Shekhawat was assigned responsibility for 28 constituencies in North Bengal, including Mekhliganj, Mathabhanga, Cooch Behar North, Cooch Behar South, Sitalkuchi, Dinhata, Natabari, Tufanganj, Kumargram, Kalchini, Alipurduar, Falakata, Madarihat, Dhupguri, Maynaguri, Jalpaiguri, Rajganj, Sitai, Dabgram-Phulbari, Mal, Nagrakata, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Kurseong, Matigara-Naxalbari, Siliguri, Phansidewa and Chopra. The party, according to the statement, won in most of these seats except Sitai and Chopra.
--IANS
arc/pgh
Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and WhatsApp
Download our app on Play Store