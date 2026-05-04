Bengal's public not powerless, today it has shown its strength: BJP's Agnimitra Paul

Speaking about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP leader Paul said, "There is nothing specific to say to the Chief Minister. We only want to say that it would have been better to be a bit more courteous, polite, and modest. You should understand that you hold a high position, and people in your party look up to you. You are like a guardian to them. But you betrayed the people of West Bengal. The public is not powerless. Today, it has shown its strength."