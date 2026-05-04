Bihar: Nishant Kumar arrives in Valmikinagar, receives a grand welcome

Patna, May 4 (IANS) Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar arrived in Valmikinagar in West Champaran district as part of his ‘Sadbhav Yatra’ (Goodwill Journey), where he received an enthusiastic welcome from party workers and local residents.
During his visit, Nishant Kumar undertook a jungle safari at the Valmikinagar Tiger Reserve (VTR), the state’s first tiger reserve.
Speaking after the safari, he highlighted the developmental initiatives undertaken by Nitish Kumar for Valmikinagar and the Tharu community.
After returning from the safari, Nishant Kumar exited the Valmiki Auditorium and paid tribute by garlanding the statue of Maharishi Valmiki.
He then visited the Nar Devi Mata Temple, where he offered prayers and sought blessings.
Earlier, Nishant Kumar reached the Convention Centre near the Indo-Nepal border by road, where a grand event was organised in Bagaha.
In Chautarwa, under the leadership of Bhishma Sahani, he was ceremonially weighed against laddoos, and flowers were showered on him using a JCB machine along NH-727.
Members of the minority community welcomed him by tying a traditional safa (turban) and offering prayers, urging him to take on a leadership role in Bihar.
The event witnessed participation from prominent leaders, including Ashraf Ansari and Irshad Ali Azad, along with thousands of party workers.
In Laxmipur Rampurwa, women from the Tharu community extended a traditional welcome by performing the vibrant Jhumta-Jhumar dance.
The event saw a significant turnout of women and youth, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.
Addressing the public, Nishant Kumar appealed for an opportunity to serve the people of Bihar, stating that just as the people supported his father for nearly two decades, he too seeks a chance to contribute to the state’s development.
He later departed for Bettiah as per his scheduled programme.
His visit has energised party workers and strengthened political engagement in the Champaran region.
The Sadbhav Yatra is an initiative of the JDU to establish Nishant Kumar's political relevance in Bihar.
--IANS
ajk/uk
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