'Bihar's win has paved the way for Bengal victory': PM Modi’s old remark resurfaces as BJP leads

Till 12:30 p.m., the trend for 266 of the 293 Assembly constituencies, where counting is on, is available on the Election Commission website. Till the period, BJP candidates are leading in 173 Assembly constituencies, followed by Trinamool Congress at 90, Left Front -All India Secular Front (AISF) in one and former Trinamool Congress MLA, Humayun Kabir-founded Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) in one.