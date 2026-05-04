BJP heading to victory due to continuous development work: Assam minister

Guwahati, May 4 (IANS) Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Monday said the BJP was heading towards forming the government as early counting trends show the party advancing to the majority mark.
Speaking to the media at a counting centre in Morigaon, Hazarika said the initial leads reflect the outcome of the continuous development work of the double-engine government of the BJP, which is led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state.
He expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power in the state. “The results are beginning to reflect the hard work of the government, which has been working day and night for the people. The BJP will form the government,” he said.
He further noted that in the first and second rounds of counting, the BJP is leading by significant margins in both the Morigaon Assembly constituency and Jagiroad Assembly constituency seats.
Counting of votes is underway across Assam amid tight security, and trends are expected to become clearer as more rounds are completed.
The BJP-led NDA was leading in 85 Assembly seats, while the Congress-led opposition alliance was ahead in 30 constituencies in the early rounds of counting for the Assembly elections.
Polling for the Assembly elections was held on April 9, with an impressive voter turnout of 85.96 per cent from an electorate of more than 2.50 crore.
A total of 722 candidates are in the fray, including 59 women contenders. The Congress fielded the highest number of candidates at 99, followed by the BJP with 90. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) contested 30 seats.
Among NDA allies, the Asom Gana Parishad fielded 26 candidates, while the Bodo Peoples' Front contested 11 seats. Within the opposition bloc, Raijor Dal fielded 13 candidates, Assam Jatiya Parishad contested 10, CPI(M) three, and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference two seats. Other parties in the contest include the Aam Aadmi Party and United People's Party Liberal with 18 seats each, the Trinamool Congress with 22, and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha with 16. There are also 258 Independent candidates.
--IANS
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