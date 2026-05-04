BJP leaders are daydreaming about winning Telangana, says state minister

Prabhakar congratulated veteran leaders V. D. Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and K. C. Venugopal on the resounding victory of the Congress in Kerala. "Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress party has achieved a resounding victory in Kerala. We are watching the results from other states. The Congress party has never taken shortcuts for the sake of power. Win or lose, in the democratic system, we remain with the people. The people of the country will bring the Congress party back to power to protect democracy,” he added.