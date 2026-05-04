BJP leaders are daydreaming about winning Telangana, says state minister

Hyderabad, May 4 (IANS) Telangana Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said on Monday that there is no chance for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state and that BJP leaders are daydreaming of coming to power there.
The Congress leader remarked that the people of Telangana will not trust those who spoke insultingly about the formation of Telangana and the division of Telangana.
Reacting to statements of BJP leaders that after capturing West Bengal, the saffron party’s next target is Telangana, the minister told media persons that they are daydreaming.
Prabhakar also claimed that as long as Dr B.R. Ambedkar's Constitution exists, the BJP’s dream of a Congress-free India will never be fulfilled.
"The Congress party, which has been the platform for democracies, will return to power in the country once again. The BJP thinks that doing politics in the name of religion under the guise of division is eternal. Democracy will undoubtedly triumph," he said.
Prabhakar congratulated veteran leaders V. D. Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and K. C. Venugopal on the resounding victory of the Congress in Kerala. "Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress party has achieved a resounding victory in Kerala. We are watching the results from other states. The Congress party has never taken shortcuts for the sake of power. Win or lose, in the democratic system, we remain with the people. The people of the country will bring the Congress party back to power to protect democracy,” he added.
Industry and Information Technology Minister D. Sridhar Babu stated that the state election results have sent a clear message in Indian politics.
"The Congress party, whether in power or not, has always stood for constitutional values. The strong performance in Kerala reflects that commitment. The Congress-led UDF alliance’s success shows people’s faith in democracy and their rejection of divisive politics. I commend the dedication of Congress workers and thank every voter who placed their trust in us," he said.
Sridhar Babu exuded confidence that Congress will earn a second term in Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
"We remain committed to fulfilling every promise in a phased and transparent manner. Looking ahead, the Congress-led alliance is building strong momentum towards the 2029 Lok Sabha elections," he added.
--IANS
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