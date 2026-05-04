BJP set to sweep Assam as voters reject Congress narrative: Ranoj Pegu

Guwahati, May 4 (IANS) With counting of votes underway in Assam, state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday said the trends indicate a decisive victory for the BJP-led NDA, asserting that the electorate has backed the alliance’s development agenda.
According to early trends, the BJP and its allies have crossed the 100-mark in the 126-member Assembly, with the NDA leading in 101 seats, while the Congress-led opposition alliance is ahead in 24 constituencies.
Speaking to reporters, Pegu took a swipe at the Congress, alleging that the party attempted to mislead people through “false narratives”.
He, however, said that voters did not accept such claims and instead chose the BJP for its focus on development under the “double-engine” government.
He further said that the people have rejected what he termed Congress’ vote-bank politics, adding that the verdict reflects a clear preference for governance centred on growth, infrastructure, and welfare initiatives in Assam.
Polling for the Assembly elections was held on April 9, with an impressive voter turnout of 85.96 per cent from an electorate of more than 2.50 crore.
A total of 722 candidates are in the fray, including 59 women contenders.
The Congress fielded the highest number of candidates at 99, followed by the BJP with 90.
The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) contested 30 seats. Among NDA allies, the Asom Gana Parishad fielded 26 candidates, while the Bodo Peoples' Front contested 11 seats.
Within the opposition bloc, Raijor Dal fielded 13 candidates, Assam Jatiya Parishad contested 10, CPI(M) three, and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference two seats.
Other parties in the contest include the Aam Aadmi Party and United People's Party Liberal with 18 seats each, the Trinamool Congress with 22, and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha with 16. There are also 258 Independent candidates.
--IANS
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